Another successful ABC 36 Solid Blue Drive Thru

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Another big turnout for the ABC 36 Solid Blue Drive Thru!

The second of two Solid Blue Drive Thru events was held Friday in Lexington.

Our ABC 36 sports team and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet handed out free T-shirts to Solid Blue fans at the Southland Christian Church campus on Richmond Road.

UK fans shared their thoughts on this weekend’s game while getting their shirts.

The Wildcats play the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

“Well, here’s our prediction. If the team that showed up and beat Florida shows up tomorrow, we’ll win. If the team shows up that lost to Missouri, we’re unhappy.”

“My grandmother used to live across the street from Stoll Field so we used to watch the ballgame through her windows. I don’t know. There’s still a lot of questions. Our team is a little disorganized right now. I think we’ve got too many penalties.”

A Solid Blue Drive Thru was also held earlier this week at Botts Park in Mt. Sterling.