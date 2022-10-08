Annual walk helps raise money for those impacted by spina bifida

The event included an auction of more than 100 items, a bake sale, face painting, and inflatables all to bring families together

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- October is Spina Bifida Awareness Month. It’s the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States.

It’s when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly in the womb. To help raise awareness, dozens of kids and families participated in the 3rd annual “Walk and Roll” for Spina Bifida, which was held Saturday morning in Winchester.

The event raises money for the Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky, an organization that helps, advocates and connects families impacted.

“It changes our life every day,” said Amie Moore.

Amie’s five year old son Lincoln has spina bifida. His parents consider him a walking miracle.

“Everything that he’s gone through, everything he does. The doctor said he’d never be able to walk, crawl or talk,” Amie explained.

Currently, there’s not a cure or a known cause for why some babies have this condition. There are also different kinds of the defect.

Saturday’s walk is one way Amie and her husband Steven raise awareness.

“They’re true heroes and they’re warriors. And there’s things that they go through each and every day it should give us all hope that nothing can hold anybody back,” said Steven Moore.

“We celebrate a lot of different types of people in our world and our society. Not just because he’s my son, but being able to meet other families and adults and children that are affected by the same thing that my son is,” said Steven.

For more information about spina bifida, click here.