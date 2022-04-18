Annual Trooper Jason VanHook Memorial Bass Tournament a big success

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Sixth Annual Trooper Jason VanHook Memorial Bass Tournament at Conley Bottom Resort and Marina in Laurel County was a huge success, raising money for Trooper Island, according to Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London.

The annual event, in memory of the late Trooper, was held Saturday with 55 fishermen taking part.

The event raised $3,130 for Trooper Island, which is a non-profit charitable operation developed by Kentucky State Police where Troopers and children share a week-long experience in a secluded corner of Dale Hollow Lake near the Cumberland and Clinton County line.

The tournament paid 6 places with the Big Fish winner being given a $200 dollar Kentucky Outdoorsman Gift Card.

The first place winners were Jordan Crabtree and Adam Simpson both of Monticello, Ky. The total winning weight was 18.91 pounds. The first place prize paid $1,000.00 dollars.

The Kentucky State Police and the VanHook family thanked all the sponsors and everyone who came out and fished.