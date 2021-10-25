Annual Thriller parade returns to downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday night was Lexington’s annual Thriller Parade through downtown. The parade was led by the Lexington Legends celebrating their South Atlantic League championship.

Other cultures were celebrated through the parade as well, such as Mexican culture celebrations of Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead”, with dancers in traditional dress and sugar skull makeup. Capping off the parade was the classic thriller performance with the one and only Michael Jackson and his zombie friends.

“We thought because we both like Halloween, and we haven’t done anything like this before, we thought that it would be a new experience,” says Thriller dancers, Haley Sparks and Jillian Pendergrass. “It’ll be fun I feel like with all of our friends and stuff and everybody watching us.”