Annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive provides food for those in need

Here locally, the food will be delivered to God's Pantry Food Bank, Catholic Action Center, and Lighthouse Ministries, which organizers say will go a long way in helping people in need.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The country’s largest one-day food drive returned this year with the The National Association of Letter Carriers holding its’ 30th annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger” food drive in communities across the country. One drive was also held in Lexington.

The NALC has been collecting donations Saturday at post offices. Mail carriers also collect the donations as they deliver mail along their route.

“A lot of the residents that we deliver mail to become part of our family,” said Zed Waltz, the food driver coordinator for Lexington. “And we see the people who are in need. And we see the people who want to help. So it gives us an opportunity since we see them everyday to actually reach out and help.”

Waltz says donations will be collected for about a week for those who may not have had a chance to donate yet. Just simply leave the donations at your mailbox or take it to your nearest post office.

You can also make online donations. More information can be found here.