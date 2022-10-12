Annual Salt Festival returns to Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

UNION, Ky. (WTVQ) — The annual Salt Festival returns this weekend for the 38th time at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site.

The Salt Festival is all about exploring pioneer life in pre-Civil War Kentucky. There, you can see demonstrations of pioneer living skills, frontier ingenuity, traditions and lifeways, according to the Kentucky State Parks website.

You can hear bluegrass music, listen to a storyteller, view prehistoric artifacts, watch a blacksmith working iron, see how salt was extracted from the springs of Big Bone and watch a flintknapper make a stone point.

New this year, a children’s activity area with haybale climbing, pumpkin painting and Big Bone Lick Gift Shop tent.

Admission is free for children ages 5 and under, $5 for ages 6-12 and $10 for those ages 13 and older.

The Salt Festival will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.