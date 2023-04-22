Annual peace walk honors victims of gun violence

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- On Saturday, hundreds gathered near Duncan Park in Lexington with one mission: ending gun violence once and for all.

It was all part of an annual walk to honor victims.

“It’s so special to me. Because we get a chance to come out here and really honor these gun violence victims who lost their lives to gun violence in our community,” says organizer Ricardo Franklin.

It’s been nine years since Franklin lost his brother, Antonio Franklin, Jr, whose life cut short by an act of gun violence in Duncan Park.

“Just being able to come out here and remember Tony for who he was,” says Franklin.

It’s in the same park that Ricardos mother Anita Franklin began the Antonio Franklin Junior Violence Intervention Project Peace Walk, partnering with community organizations to shine a light on gun violence and to remember her son. Anita passed away in 2020, but her legacy lives on, as each year through the walk as more and more people come out.

“People come from different communities, all over Lexington, surrounding states, so just like being out here with everyone is heart-warming to me,” says Franklin.

The event is held every year as a way to bring families together in support.

Pierre Swain losing his older Pietro “Retro” Swain in 2021. He was shot and killed across the street from Duncan Park.

“His energy always filled the room. He was always such a positive bright light. You couldn’t be sad around him, that’s for sure,” says Swain.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

“I want justice but I also want change. I loved my brother. He did not deserve to be killed, and this is a way that we can keep his name alive and also bring awareness to Lexington gun violence,” says Swain.

So far in 2023, there have been three gun-related homicides and at least 25 shooting investigations- according to Lexington police. The numbers have decreased compared to previous years. But Ricardo says the fight isn’t over yet.

“There is still a lot of work to be done. We just got to keep on working together. And my mom’s saying was ‘lets get better and do it together.’ And it will take everyone. So I think events like this are so important because you really see the rally cry from us but from the community as well to come out,” says Franklin.

The event also featured a community wide resource fair, kids activities, arts and crafts, and speakers.