Annual Nature Hop gets community outside

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The city of Lexington brought back its September tradition of a Nature Hop.

Put on by the Division of Environmental Services, the fifth annual nature hop included several events throughout the day. It’s goal was to get people into the outdoor green spaces the city has to offer.

It included creek hikes, yoga, and painting classes at Ashland, Castlewood, and Preston’s Springs.

Organizers say the event raises awareness of nature in the urban environment and encourages people to experience nature in new ways.

“Not everyone is a hiker, not everyone feels like their thing is being outdoors. But there’s so many ways to enjoy the outdoors and this is an opportunity to really highlight that whole variety of options.” said Senior Program Manager Angela Poe.

The city’s next public event will be a paper shredding event in October.