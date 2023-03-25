Annual music marathon honors famous composer Johann Sebastian Bach

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- On Saturday, the 15th annual Bach Marathon returned to a Lexington church- as musical artists honored the work of the famous composer JS Bach.

The event was held at St. Raphael’s Episcopal Church in Lexington- from 12 to 5 p.m.

It brought about 40 musicians using their flutes, organs, violins, and other instruments playing works.

Organizers say they had a waiting list of people wanting to play this year.

People could also donate to help with future marathon celebrations.

“We’re very excited that anything in this area would be this long. You think about marathons for runners. But to have six hours of music by Bach is just remarkable,” says Clif Cason, the director of music for St. Raphael.

“We have quite a mixed range of people in our congregation that are in interested in all sorts of things. So its nice to have the variety actually. But its a way of being church and community,” says Rev. Helen Von Koevering

Cason says there are already plans to bring the event back next year. It’s scheduled for the last Saturday of March in 2024.