Annual Kite Fest returns to Lexington

This was the first time since 2017 that the kite fest was held.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A popular, “high-flying” event returned to Lexington Saturday afternoon with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department bringing back the annual Kite Fest.

The event kicks off the department’s spring event series. Hundreds of people of all ages came out to fly kites at Masterson Station Park.

There were kites available for purchase for those who didn’t have one. The festival features aerial arts workshops, bouncy houses, and lots of food vendors.

We spoke with one kite enthusiast who drove down from Louisville for the event.

“I’ve got kites that haven’t seen the light of day and sometimes you have to bring stuff out to let them breathe, so I came here just to let some of my collection breathe,” said attendee Dale Anderson. “So it’s just fun, and I love to see smiles on kids faces.”

This was the first time since 2017 that the kite fest was held.