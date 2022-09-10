Annual I Know Expo provides “healthy” information to community

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The annual “I Know Expo” returned to the Lexington Senior Center Saturday, providing helpful information on how to age “healthily.”

ABC 36 was proud to sponsor this year’s expo.

The ninth annual event brought people of all ages to the facility. It included stroke screenings, speaker sessions, and free gifts at the vendor booths.

About 45 community organizations took part, including social workers, city government, healthcare, and residential housing. There was also information about retirement, financial planning and much more.

“We have representatives from all people who help others, to help all their citizens in Fayette County age healthily. We want to give people a place to get information that they may not be able to get if they’re not online. So they don’t have to call and be on hold forever. So they can talk to someone face-to-face,” said the expo’s founder Gale Reece.

