Annual Heart Walk raises awareness about heart disease

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Phillip McIntyre had been at home on a day in July 2022 when he noticed chest pains. In the blink of an eye, he was unconscious.

“When it happened, I went down and next thing I know, I wake up and I’m at U.K. Medical Center,” says McIntyre.

McIntyre had suffered a heart attack. Thankfully, his wife knew CPR. It was her swift action that McIntyre credits with his survival.

“She’s a nurse practitioner so basically she saved me,” he says.

McIntyre was one of thousands of people at the annual Central Kentucky Heart Walk, which is hosted by the American Heart Association.

According to the CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, with the most common type being coronary artery disease. Every year, to help raise awareness of heart disease, the American Heart Association hosts the special walk at Keeneland, which the organization says provides information that helps save countless lives.

“It’s a great way for us to celebrate all of those people who’ve survived heart disease and stroke. And to memoralize those that haven’t,” says Andrea Ooten, the executive director of the American Heart Association of Kentucky.,

The event raises around $400,000 dollars each year. The money helps fund technology, care, and training. It also provides access to better quality food in schools.

“Those dollars, of course, come back to our community in a variety of ways, through supportive research or CPR events that we’re doing in the community. Making sure we’re promoting longer, healthier lives,” says Ooten.

Survivors, their families, and the community all took part. The Heart Walk included heart health information, health screenings, and kids activities. Healthcare providers were also on hand to teach “hands-on” CPR training.

“The majority of cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital so it’s likely this life saving that can be learned in ninety seconds is going to save somebody in your family, maybe a friend. Cardiac arrest has a high mortality rate so hands only CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival and also surviving with a good quality of life afterwards,” says Jacob Stone, a program supervisor for UK Cardiac Rehab.

That training is why McIntyre says it’s important for people to learn CPR. He also has this message for anyone who might be experiencing chest pains.

“If you have chest pain, go get it checked out immediately,” says McIntyre.

If can find more information about the American Heart Association here.

