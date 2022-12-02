Annual coat drive emphasizes how the need for winter coats is greater every year

Diana Ross Winter Care Coat Drive celebrating its10th year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — For the last decade, the ‘Diana Ross Winter Coat Drive’ has helped many in need in the Lexington areas and in the state, who may otherwise not be able to properly bundle up to handle the colder weather.

Those behind the initiative know that every year that passes by, the need only becomes greater..

“It is important that if we can fill a need, if we can help people in just a small area what you might think or I don’t think I’ve got plenty of coats myself, but we don’t know what it means to someone to get a brand new freshly clean coat that fits, that has the hood. It shows they have meaning that their life is important to others that people are thinking it’s one of those pick me ups that helps people get through,” says Scooter Stein, the director of public affairs at the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office who also takes part in the drive.

The organizers say the name behind the coat drive, Diana Ross resembles that of a selfless woman who was an advocate for domestic violence and a strong believer in giving back.

So they decided to honor her memory with a coat drive.

“After Diana, who was an active participant in this program, passed away a few years ago, there was no other option, but to name it in her memory, her memory of giving and helping and leaving this community better for everyone,” adds Stein.

Stein also says the coats are dry cleaned and given to THOSE in need, adding that the program is completely free to anyone, no questions asked.

“Anyone that needs one is free to walk into the sheriff’s office and get one, or call our office we can make a delivery,” said Stein.

If you have a new and gently used coat that you’d like to donate, you have until December 15 to drop it off at various locations including the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Chase Dry Cleaners and any Republic Bank location in Lexington.