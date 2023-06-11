Annual Beer Cheese Festival draws thousands to Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- Thousands of people have been in Winchester Saturday for the 13th annual Beer Cheese Festival.

The festival has been held since 2009 and includes some of the best beer cheese vendors and sellers from across the country.

The event included live music, shopping, and arts and crafts. Attendees could also vote for their favorite recipes. The event draws people from around the country, some who have been coming for years.

“It’s grown quite a bit and today is very crowded. So it’s a great day. A lot of local people, a lot of people from not around here. And it’s definitely good for the community,” says Mike Heath, a volunteer.

“It’s very nice. A lot of good people, lots of good beer cheese. I’ve been able to sample spicy, hot, and mild,” says Sebastian Allgood, a Beer Cheese Festival attendee.

Clark County was officially recognized as the birthplace of beer cheese in 2013.