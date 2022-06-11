Annual Beer Cheese Festival draws thousands to downtown Winchester

Held since 2009, the festival draws the best beer cheese vendors from across the state, all wanting to take home bragging rights.

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- A popular tradition returned to Winchester this weekend as the 12th annual Beer Cheese Festival kicked off Saturday morning in downtown.

Held since 2009, the festival draws the best beer cheese vendors from across the state, all wanting to take home bragging rights.

Thousands of people come annually to sample beer cheese recipes and vote for their favorites.

In addition to the beer cheese, there’s also live music, arts and crafts, and shopping.

“It’s awesome, I honestly did not expect it to be this big,” said Louisville resident Tyler Fitch. “It’s really cool and really unique. There’s so many people and obviously a lot of people passionate about beer cheese.

“So far, it’s been incredible,” said Lawren Brinley, who is from Alabama. “Right here, it has my vote. It’s the Kentucky Beer Cheese from Nicholasville, all hands down, absolutely.”

Money raised from the event goes back into downtown Winchester.