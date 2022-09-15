Annual AVOL Kentucky’s Dining Out For Life returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Dining Out For Life is underway Thursday.

The annual event benefits those in the community impacted by HIV/AIDS.

According to AVOL Kentucky, 25 percent of your bill, for anyone who dines at a participating restaurant on Thursday, will go toward efforts to end HIV in Kentucky.

This year, there are 48 locations participating.

“Typically, Dining Out For Life raises in total about $100,000 a year and that helps AVOL fund things like HIV testing and connecting people to medical care and as well as housing services for people who are medically vulnerable. Housing is very important; you can’t get well if you don’t have a roof over your head and so many people in our community are in need of having some help with stable housing,” said AVOL Kentucky Executive Director John Parker.

AVOL Kentucky says it has a $120,000 goal this year.

People can also donate online. So far $51,000 has been raised.