Annual AIDS Walk returns in-person after two year hiatus

The event, which is put on by AVOL Kentucky, is used as a fundraiser for HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The annual Lexington AIDS Walk marched along the streets near the Carnegie Center Sunday for the first in-person walk since 2019.

It helps raise money for measures that organizers hope will help put an end to the disease.

About 250 people signed up for the walk’s 29th anniversary.

“It’s s a really important reminder to all of us and the community that we have a lot of work left to do around HIV,” said AVOL Kentucky executive director Jon Parker. “We’ve come a long way, there’s a lot of great hope around HIV and treatments and everything. But we’re still struggling to find a cure, and make sure people understand what their risks are.”

The walk helped raise about $45,000 dollars this year.