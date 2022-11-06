Annual 5K raises money for veterans and their families

The event brought 445 participants to run, walk, or ride the course and raise money for the Lexington Fisher House

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- July 8th, 2008 is a day Kentucky-native Trampus Miller remembers well while stationed in Iraq.

“About 9 0’clock one morning, we were rolling down a road and hit 500 pounds of 155 shells buried in the road,” said Miller.

The explosion killed or severely injured some of his fellow military members. Miller lost a leg in the incident.

“I ended up having four amputations between October and December of ’09. We tried to save it for a good year and a half. But I got a bone infection,” said Miller.

Now he uses that experience to honor and remember the wounded and fallen. On Sunday, he rode horseback in the 7th annual Veterans VA 5K at the VA Healthcare System campus in Lexington.

“That’s why we’re here today is to raise the money to support the house here on campus. And that’s so when a veteran comes to town and live out of the outlying areas, their families can stay here at the fisher house while they’re getting their care here at our hospital,” explains volunteer service officer Patrick Sinclair.

The newly-built Lexington Fisher House is a 16-bed facility on the campus and contains everything families need while waiting for their veteran family members to heal while in the VA hospital.

It’s expected to open by the end of the year.

“They’re going to know that their families have amazing amenities supporting them as well. So it’s just one more thing that we’re sort of able to take off of their load, allow them to focus on getting better while they’re here with us,” said Barrett Franklin, the interim medical center’s director.

For runners, the 5K was a chance to give back to those who’ve given so much to the country.

“At the end of the day, all of our employees, all of our staff. Everybody that’s here is focused on taking care of our veterans. So seeing that the community really gets behind us on that. It really is a powerful feeling,” said Franklin.

