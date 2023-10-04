Ann Garrity honored as Lexington Community Champion

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wednesday, Celebrate Lexington awarded its Community Champion Award to Ann Garrity.

Garrity is known for her dedication to helping Lexington in a number of different ways; her friends and the mayor recognize her accomplishments.

“There’s no doubt that Lexington is a better place and a more beautiful place thanks to Ann. She is indeed a champion. The daffodils that you’re planting out front here at Artworks will happily bloom in her honor,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

People have the opportunity to plant more daffodil bulbs on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.