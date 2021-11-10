Animal shelter weeks away from closing, needs community’s help

$16,000 needed in donations to cover expenses

LOUISA, Ky. (WTVQ) – An animal shelter is asking for the community’s help to stay open.

Each year, Open Arms Animal Shelter in Louisa takes in 800 to 1000 cats and dogs. According to a GoFundMe page setup for the shelter, $16,000 is needed to cover expenses, “From unexpected vehicle repairs, expensive heat pump repairs, a large amount of medical cases, high electric bills to just paying every day operating expenses, the shelter is facing some tough decisions.”

Citing a decrease in donations coming in, combined with an increase in animals admitted to the shelter, the future of the facility is in limbo.

According to the GoFundMe page, donations can be made HERE. The goal is $16,000.