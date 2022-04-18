Animal shelter in Perry County needs volunteers to walk dogs, film adoptable animals

Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter serves Perry, Knott, Breathitt and Letcher counties

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter in Hazard is in need of volunteers to walk dogs and tape short videos to help get more animals adopted.

According to a post shared by the shelter, “We really need someone that could come by a hour or two a few times a week or even one day a week to walk the dogs and do short minute or two videos. These videos can be sent to rescue groups so they can get a feel of the personality of the dog. This helps tremendously with getting our kiddos into rescues! This may sound small but it can create huge results in getting our kids out safely.”

The post adds cat videos are also needed. The shelter, which is not owned by the county, says staff is overwhelmed with taking care of the animals basic needs.

The Perry County fiscal court is trying to help spread the word as well. According to a post shared on social media, “Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter serves Perry, Knott, Breathitt and Letcher counties by taking in stray, abandoned and unwanted dogs and cats.”

The post goes on to credit the work the shelter does in caring for animals, including moving them out to rescues and getting them adopted, “The employees and volunteers of KRRAS have worked diligently to control the shelter’s population and create a more humane world for our animals.”

According to the Perry County fiscal court, “The shelter is currently taking in as many as 40 animals per day and they need our help. They just cannot get all the animals out to rescues and homes as fast as they are coming in. I’m urging our community to come together to help in this crisis.”

The fiscal court lists several ways for the community to help including spaying or neutering your own pets, not giving animals away to homes where they won’t be spayed/neutered, donating to the shelter, and volunteering at the shelter.

For more information about the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, or how to donate, click HERE.