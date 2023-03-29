Andy’s Frozen Custard opens on Richmond Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A restaurant in Lexington held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate its new location.

Andy’s Frozen Custard officially opened another location on Richmond Road at 11 a.m.

For more than 35 years, Andy’s says it has used only the freshest ingredients for a frozen custard experience you can’t get anywhere else.

The custard chain already has a location in the city on South Broadway, with a drive-thru.

“When we look at developing an area we try to have a store within a 15-minute drive of the population so we try to find good locations so that everyone has a convenient location that they can call their own,” said Franchisee Brandon Arnold.

The new location also features an outdoor patio for families to hang out on.

The menu features various custard concoctions, sundaes, splits and quarts and pints to go.