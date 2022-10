Andy’s Frozen Custard opening 2nd Lexington location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A second Andy’s Frozen Custard is coming to Lexington.

The newest location will be on Richmond Road.

The news comes after Andy’s Frozen Custard, a Missouri-based chain, recently opened a location on South Broadway.

No word yet on a possible opening date, but construction is well underway.