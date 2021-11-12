Anderson County’s Amiya Jenkins signs with Kentucky

Amiya Jenkins joins three other high school stars to complete early signing class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Anderson County star wing Amiya Jenkins, who is an early favorite to be named Kentucky Miss Basketball this season, has completed UK’s early signing class by inking a National Letter of Intent for head coach Kyra Elzy and the Wildcats.

Jenkins is the fourth player to sign with Kentucky in the early signing period, joining four-star post Tionna Herron (DeSoto, Texas), in-state star guard Cassidy Rowe (Virgie, Kentucky) and four-star guard Saniah Tyler (Florissant, Missouri).

“MeMe is the prototype wing/guard that we are looking for here at Kentucky and cannot wait to see her on the floor next season,” Elzy said. “She is athletic, explosive, fit and a competitor. What we loved about MeMe is that she has improved in every single area of her game over the last few years. She is a great scorer and handles the ball extremely well. Just like the others in this class, she will bring great energy to the floor with her defense. She is a Kentucky kid that fits our style and bleeds blue. It’s special to be from this state and wear Kentucky across your chest.”

Below is a detailed look at Jenkins and what she will be bringing to Lexington next season.

Amiya Jenkins, 5-10, Guard, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky (Anderson County High School)

A four-star prospect by ESPN.com, ranking her 31st at her position and 94th overall … Was named the 2021 MaxPreps Kentucky Player of the Year for her impressive junior season where she led Anderson County to a 28-3 record and a semifinal appearance in the Girl’s Sweet 16 … Played in 28 games, averaging 17.2 points per game as a junior … Hit over 54 percent from the field as a junior … Was named to the Lexington Herald-Leader All-State girls’ basketball first team in 2021 … Played in 36 games as a sophomore, averaging 15.2 points per game while hitting 57.3 percent from the field … Helped Anderson County to the 30th District and Eighth Region championships as a sophomore, winning one game at the KHSAA Girl’s Sweet 16 before it was canceled due to COVID … Chose Kentucky over Tennessee, Rutgers, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Dayton, Belmont and others.