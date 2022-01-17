Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teens

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Meagher was last seen at approximately 7:30 pm Saturday night January 15, 2022 in Anderson County.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Anderson County teenager. Sierra Meagher is 17 years old, 5’7 approximately 170 lbs. Sierra has dark brown hair with red highlights.

She could possibly be in the company of 19- year- old Tyler Hall, he has curly red hair, according to deputies.

Authorities say their destination is unknown at this time but could possibly be in the Anderson, Franklin or Bell County area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, please call the Lawrenceburg/Anderson County 911 Center at 502-839-5125.