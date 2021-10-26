Anderson County Schools implementing ‘test and stay’ program

Program kicks off Monday, Nov. 1

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Anderson County Schools are joining others across the state in developing and implementing a ‘;etst and stay’ program for unvaccinated students and staff.

The goal is to reduce quarantines and other COVID-related absences.

According to the school district, beginning Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, Anderson County schools will begin to offer an optional “Test To Stay” program that would allow non-vaccinated staff or students who are determined to have been in close contact with a positive Covid-19 case to continue to attend school if they test negative to Covid-19 and remain asymptomatic. Some restrictions may apply.

For details, click here.