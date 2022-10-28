Anderson County Fire Chief recognized on national stage in NYC

Chief Jimmy Robinson honored at an event in Times Square for his life-saving efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A battalion chief in Anderson County is being recognized for his life-saving efforts.

Chief Jimmy Robinson with the Anderson County Fire Department received an award in New York City for quickly jumping into action to save a teenager.

Robinson says a 14-year-old was trapped in a storm drain after torrential rain and was suffering from hypothermia.

The chief was honored for those efforts at the Roll Call of Heroes in Times Square, an honor he never envisioned.

“But it’s great to be recognized every once in a while,” says Robinson. “I mean, I’ve never flown before. Never been out of [Kentucky], especially in New York City. And then, just to represent the state of Kentucky and our county, Anderson County, on the big stage. It’s just an honor.”

Friday also celebrated “National First Responder Day.” The Roll Call of Heroes celebrates exceptional service, by first responders around the country.