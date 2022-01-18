Anderson County Animal Control requesting help from public

Animal Control says for the past 72 hours it has been difficult on the team.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Emergency request from the Anderson County Animal Control.

Animal Control has received 19 cats and there are many more that we will need to remove.

Animal Control is asking for Foster’s or rescues that can possibly help in our time of need.

Unfortunately with the cats the shelter is full.

Anderson County Animal Control is asking for the public’s help with transport or care.

A GOFUNDME has been created to help build an emergency assistance fund with a goal of $1,000. You can donate here.