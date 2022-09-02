An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — An English household literally uncovered a buried treasure — and they’ll likely get a pretty penny for it.

During a renovation of their 18th-century home in 2019, the residents came across a salt-glazed earthenware cup stuck beneath the concrete and floorboards.

When they looked inside they discovered more than 260 gold coins.

The auction house Spink and Son issued a statement calling this one of the largest hoards of 17th and 18th-century English gold coins ever confirmed in Britain.

They say the coins could be worth nearly $300,000.