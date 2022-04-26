Accused armed robber captured after being on the run from authorities

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man accused of using a hammer to rob a store in Williamsburg was arrested in Corbin after being on the run from law enforcement, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say an anonymous tip led them to Henry Barton Road in Corbin on Tuesday where Bobby Canada was arrested.

He’s accused of walking into the Canada Town Market on Highway 204 in Williamsburg armed with a hammer. Deputies say he destroyed a gaming machine with the hammer and took cash out of the machine.

Investigators say when the clerk confronted Canada, he reportedly threatened the employee with the hammer and ran out with the cash.

Deputies say Canada was taken to Henry Barton Road in Corbin by Destanny Hatfield, who investigators say they questioned twice about Canada’s whereabouts following the armed robbery.

She was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension second-degree.

Canada was charged with his outstanding warrant for first-degree robbery and first-degree criminal mischief.

Both Canada and Hatfield are from Williamsburg, according to deputies.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department thanked Officer Bryson Lawson, Officer Greg Rhoades, K9 Officer Johnny Fulton and Chief Wayne Bird from the Williamsburg Police Department for their assistance or valuable resources provided during the investigation and eventual apprehension of Canada.