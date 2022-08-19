America’s small businesses are running out of workers

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Small businesses are having trouble finding employees.

According to a July survey from the National Federation of Independent Businesses, half were struggling to fill their staffing needs. One issue hindering these small businesses: money.

Analysts say big retailers can often offer prospective workers bigger paychecks. This comes as many smaller companies are also struggling.

A survey from alignable found less than half of them are making at least 90 percent of the revenue they earned before the COVID-19 pandemic.