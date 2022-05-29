American Legion Post 24 honors fallen soldiers through annual pilgrimage

The pilgrimage includes songs and prayers. Each name of the fallen solders are read, followed by a twenty one gun salute.

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- Memorial Day weekend festivities continued in Scott County Sunday, where the American Legion Post 24 of Georgetown held it’s annual pilgrimage.

Post members traveled to cemeteries in the county and honored the fallen soldiers who are buried at each one.

On Sunday, dozens of family and friends gathered at each cemetery for the event.

“We’ll read the names to about 1800 veterans,” said Commander Jim Woodrum of Post 24. “I want to remember the veterans that have passed in previous wars. That’s what this day is really all about. And we’ve just tried to embellish that a little bit.”>

Organizers say they visit about eight cemeteries during the pilgrimage.