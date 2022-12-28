American Heart Association expands infant CPR kits to rural Ky. communities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The American Heart Association is providing over 4,300 infant CPR kits to new parents in rural Kentucky counties thanks to funding from the Kentucky Association of Health Plans.

In a press release, AHA says the initiative, which was launched in May, has already provided 3,000 infant CPR kits to NICUs in 11 Kentucky counties.

This expansion, from a $150,000 investment from KAHP, will provide a total of 4,350 kits to parents in counties that have yet to be served. So far, nearly 2,500 of those kits have been distributed throughout 21 counties, including Bath, Bell Boyd, Casey, Clark, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Harlan, Hyden, Jackson, Johnson, Madison, Montgomery, Nicholas, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, Rowan and Warren.

Each kit includes an inflatable manikin and a video course that teaches infant CPR in as little as 20 minutes.

“Rural communities often face a critical shortage of healthcare professionals, which can negatively impact the care and resources they receive, leaving many people vulnerable to negative health outcomes and shortened lifespans,” said Ashley Sokoler, executive director of the American Heart Association in Kentuckiana. “That’s why it’s so important to make CPR training available to new parents in rural areas and provide the healthcare facilities they visit with the resources needed to implement training without causing additional strain on their staff.”

President of Baptist Health La Grange Clint Kaho says he’s grateful for the kits after the pandemic canceled the hospital’s on-site classes, including CPR and first aid education for parents of NICU babies.