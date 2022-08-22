American Airlines flight operated by all-Black female crew in honor of Bessie Coleman

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — More than 100 years ago, Bessie Coleman became the first black woman to earn a pilot’s license — breaking down barriers in the world of aviation and paving the way for others.

In honor of her legacy, American Airlines hosted the Bessie Coleman aviation all-stars tour, flying Gigi Coleman, Bessie’s great niece from Dallas-Fort Worth to Phoenix.

The flight was operated by an all-Black female crew from the pilots and flight attendants to the cargo team members and the aviation maintenance technician.

Even though it’s been a century since Coleman’s achievement, Black women have been notably underrepresented in the aviation industry — especially as pilots — representing less than 1 percent in the commercial airline industry.