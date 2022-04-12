Amendments to the Lexington Area MPO’s 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan

Amendments also to the FY 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) is conducting a 15-day public review period for Amendment #1 to the 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP) and Amendment #2 to the Lexington Area MPO’s FY 2021 – FY 2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

These amendments are being completed at the request of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government to commit federal transportation funds to the Citation Blvd. / Winburn Dr. Extension Phase III-A project located in north Lexington. The project will extend both Citation Boulevard and Winburn Drive in order to connect the two roadways. The project will also construct a shared use path along the Winburn Drive extension, as well as along Citation Boulevard, to connect to the Legacy Trail at Newtown Pike. The project will include curb & gutter, sidewalks, ADA access at intersections, and storm water facilities.

The design, right-of-way, and utilities phases are all funded by the City of Lexington in the amount of $3.4 million. To complete the construction phase of the project, these amendments will commit $1.6 million in federal funding to supplement the $3.4 million in local funds.

This project was identified in the Winburn/Russell Cave Neighborhood Small Area Plan, completed in 2016 with input from residents in the area. The design phase has been completed and the project is currently in both the right-of-way and utilities phases. Construction is anticipated by spring/summer of 2023.

Public comment on Amendment #1 to the MTP and Amendment #2 to the TIP will be accepted from April 11, 2022 through April 26, 2022. The amendment text and full TIP document are both available on the Lexington Area MPO website.

The Lexington Area MPO is the transportation planning agency for Fayette and Jessamine Counties. The TIP lists all transportation programs and projects for which transportation funds have been allocated over a four year period. Any project that will utilize federal transportation funds or is considered to be regionally significant by the MPO must be identified within the TIP.

Questions and comments regarding these amendments may be directed to Stuart Kearns with the Lexington Area MPO by email at gkearns@lexingtonky.gov or by phone at (859) 258-3180. Written comments may be mailed to the Lexington Area MPO at 101 East Vine Street, Suite 700, Lexington, KY 40507.