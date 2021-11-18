Amazon employees evacuated after package leak

WTVQ News Desk,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Amazon employees evacuated the building on Thursday afternoon because of a package that was leaking, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

They said a small package leaked a chemical that made contact with a battery and caused a small fire.

According to the fire department, one person was checked out on the scene.

No one was transported.

Amazon 2

Categories: Local News, News
