Alumni Fraternity Chapter collects 100 bikes for Lexington children

The fraternity alumni chapter collected 100 bikes through their annual drive

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Some Lexington kids will be waking up on Christmas morning with a present under the tree, not from Santa, but from donations from a Lexington alumni fraternity chapter.

“It’s a wonderful feeling being able to give back,” says Prenell Mitchell, the polemarch of the Kappa Alpha Psi alumni chapter in Lexington.

Giving back is just what members did on a cold Saturday morning.

“Some kids are going to wake up on Christmas morning with a brand new bike and that feeling of elation- the same thing I had when i was a little kid so it’s a great feeling,” says Mitchell.

For the second year, the alumni chapter collected donations from the community to provide bikes to children. Last year, they gave away 68 brand new bikes to the children of Millcreek Elementary.

This year, they took it up a notch.

“Then we took it up higher. 100 was our goal and we achieved that. And so we’re very thankful to our donors and contributors that supported us and allowed us to be a conduit to the community to give back to our kids and make their Christmas better,” says Mitchell.

Organizers say they met with Lexington school leaders to find out what students would benefit from the bike drive.

“Then, we decided who would be the recipient of these gifts this year,” says Mitchell.

The bikes are going to students at William Wells Brown, Booker T. Washington and Brenda Cowan elementary schools.

People donated outside the county to help make this year bigger and better. And this time is even more special.

“This is the founding day of our Lexington alumni chapter for 96 years here in Lexington, Kentucky. So this is a very good activity for us to be a part of,” says Mitchell.