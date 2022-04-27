Alternating lane closures scheduled on Main St. in Lexington for sidewalk ramp repairs

Project area is between Rose Lane/Elm Tree Lane and Old Georgetown Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says there will be scheduled, alternating lane closures on Main Street (U.S. 25) in Lexington as crews repair sidewalk ramps.

The project area is between Rose Street/Elm Tree Lane (mile point 13.602) and Old Georgetown Street (mile point 14.520).

The schedule is below:

April 27 through Wednesday, May 11 – The right lane of the one-way street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. EDT.

Thursday, May 12, through Friday, May 27 – The left lane will be closed on the same schedule – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

All work is scheduled on a tentative basis and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.