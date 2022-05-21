Alltech ONE Conference returns to Central Bank Center

The conference was moved online the past two years due to the pandemic.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- An annual conference is returning to downtown Lexington next week. The annual AllTech ONE Conference brings people from all over the world to the Central Bank Center.

The conference explores a wide range of topics, including agriculture, business, health, communication and inclusion through different speakers and sessions.

On Saturday, the public got a sneak peak at what they can expect. There was music, tours of the Central Bank Center, and kids activities.

“It’s always been very important to AllTech to really shine a global spotlight on Kentucky, and what makes us and what makes Kentucky so unique,” said Lauren Dozier, the brand communications manager. “So it was important to us, especially as we were unable to host it live the last two years to return it to downtown Lexington.”>

The conference will be held Monday and Tuesday. You can register by clicking here.