Allegiant announces new, nonstop flight from Lexington to Las Vegas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Allegiant on Monday announced a new, nonstop flight from Lexington to Las Vegas beginning in June.

Introductory one-way fares are as low as $69.

“Lexington-area travelers have long been asking for a route to Las Vegas and we are thrilled to offer a new nonstop flight to the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “Allegiant’s brand of affordable, nonstop service without the hassle of layovers or connections gives vacationers more time to enjoy all that Sin City has to offer.”

The first flight is scheduled for June 15. You can see the full schedule on Allegiant.com.