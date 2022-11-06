All Fayette County Public Schools to be closed Monday due to widespread illness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – All Fayette County Public Schools will be closed Monday due to widespread illness.

The school district says the illness is among students and staff but could not confirm to ABC 36 if the illness was the flu, or stomach related.

District officials say all FCPS schools are already scheduled to be closed Tuesday for Election day.

Both Monday and Tuesday will not be NTI days, but regular off days.

Officials say during the two day break, custodial staff will be doing a deep clean of all campuses, classrooms and facilities.

Officials say over the past week the number of students and staff absences continued to climb with several pockets of unusually high absences.