All Crews Treating and Plowing Roads in Northeastern Kentucky Counties

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) (RELEASE)– Salt truck and plow crews are clearing snow from roads across northeast Kentucky this evening as the approaching winter storm intensifies.

As of 5:30 p.m., snow is falling in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties with the heaviest amounts reported along the I-64 corridor and less in northern counties along the Ohio River. The storm is tracking south to north. Air temperatures average 31 degrees. Pavement temps are about 34 degrees, and falling.

All state highway crews are treating roads with salt and plowing snow as needed. Road conditions range from mostly covered with snow along the I-64 corridor to partly covered routes farther north and east toward Ashland to wet pavement in northern Mason County.

Conditions are worsening rapidly, and it’s expected all roads will be snow covered within the next few hours.

Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 plow trucks will stay on the road throughout the storm, with crews remaining on 12-hour shifts through Monday. But, with continuous precipitation expected overnight, snow will pile up behind plows.

It’s likely roads will remain snow covered until after the storm is over. Motorists should limit travel – if you don’t have to be on the roads, stay home and give plow crews the time and space needed to get them clear.

If you must travel during the storm, be mindful of changing road conditions – again, snow will pile up between plow passes – and drive carefully: Take it slow, keep safe distances between vehicles and plows, and give yourself plenty of time to reach destinations safely. Monitor traffic conditions at GoKY.ky.gov or using Google Waze.

Please visit http://SnowKY.ky.gov for more info, including snow plow priority route maps. Updated snow response information is also available by following Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 on social media at http://Facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9 or https://twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9.