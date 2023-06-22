All 5 passengers aboard missing Titan submersible ‘have sadly been lost,’ OceanGate says

(ABC NEWS) — All five aboard the missing submersible are believed to be lost amid a search for the vessel, OceanGate said.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” OceanGate said in a statement.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” the statement continued. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”

Coast Guard officials said a remote-operated vehicle found the tail cone of the Titan submersible about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic Thursday morning.

Additional debris found was “consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber,” Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, said during a press briefing.

The passengers’ families were immediately notified.

Five major pieces of debris were found, including the nose cone, officials said.

The debris indicates there was a “catastrophic implosion” of the vessel, Mauger said.

It’s too early to tell when the implosion occurred, officials said.

“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the seafloor,” Mauger said.