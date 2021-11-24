All 3 men charged in Arbery’s death convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Jurors have convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. He was the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their Georgia neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice.

The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came after jurors deliberated for about 10 hours. The men face minimum sentences of life in prison. The judge will decide whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

An attorney for Arbery’s father said Arbery’s spirit “defeated the lynch mob.”