Ale-8-One auctioning off special shoes for Eastern Kentucky flood relief

Ale 8 Shoe auction showing bids at 9:49 a.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ale-8-One is auctioning off three special edition shoes to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood relief.

The shoes mirror the colors and logo of the Kentucky-made soft drink and are aptly called “Ale-8-Ones”.

The auction closes on Saturday and winners are also welcome to have their shoes signed on Nov. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. by University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

As of publishing time, over $2,000 has been raised between the three pairs of shoes, which are designed by Billy Hobbs at True Blue Customs.

100% of proceeds benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

To see the shoes or make a bid, click here.