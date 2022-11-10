Ale-8-One auctioning off special shoes for Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ale-8-One is auctioning off three special edition shoes to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood relief.
The shoes mirror the colors and logo of the Kentucky-made soft drink and are aptly called “Ale-8-Ones”.
The auction closes on Saturday and winners are also welcome to have their shoes signed on Nov. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. by University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.
As of publishing time, over $2,000 has been raised between the three pairs of shoes, which are designed by Billy Hobbs at True Blue Customs.
100% of proceeds benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
To see the shoes or make a bid, click here.