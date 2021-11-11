Alano Club re-opens after renovations

Thursday, the addiction recovery center re-opened after meeting at a different location due to renovations.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A community recovery center is reopening after renovations closed the location for two months.

Thursday, a ribbon-cutting was held for the center, located on Second Street.

According to Alano Club Vice President Matthew Bone, the club, established in 1985, hasn’t been renovated in more than 30 years.

“We’ve actually had our meetings off-site at a different location so today is really important because it symbolizes the completion of those renovations and the reopening of the Alano Club…it’s just a better environment for people to have meetings,” said Bone.

The Alano Club is a community center that hosts addiction recovery meetings, as well as provide a space for people in recovery in the community.

“Any meeting that we host is recovery-based,” said Bone, “any kind of 12-step program.”

The club’s renovation projects included updating its kitchen, creating larger meeting rooms, adding accessibility enhancements, and adding office space for people in the community to come work in.

According to Bone, about 40,000 to 50,000 people walk through the Alano Club’s door each year.

“It’s hard for us to tell if these are unique individuals since the meetings are anonymous and we don’t take roll. But we expect those numbers to grow now because we’ve done these renovations,” said Bone.

The renovation project was done by Wells & Wells Construction Company. According to Wells & Wells Business Development Manager David Leone, the project was a complete overhaul of the space.

“We did a full renovation of the space. It wasn’t ADA accessible, so people with disabilities could have the chance to get some recovery as well. It was a lot more divided. There was a small meeting room and some office spaces on one side so we were able to open the space up and then, aesthetically, update the carpet and paint,” said Leone.

For Leone, the project is a personal one.

“This place is really special to me…because I’m a person in recovery myself, it was extra special to me as I was coming to work on this,” said Leone.

According to Bone, people struggling with addiction are all around our communities.

“There are people that are doctors and attorneys, you know, professional businessmen. Lots of people that work for the club and in recovery have been addicts themselves. So it can get anybody,” said Bone.

The ribbon-cutting was attended by Congressman Andy Barr and members of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council.