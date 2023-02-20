Alabama man arrested in Ky. after robbery, possession of drugs, pursuit

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Alabama man was arrested in Williamsburg on Monday after allegedly getting into an argument while holding a gun at a gas station and taking police on a pursuit on I-75.

According to the Williamsburg Police Department, Torey Loftin was involved in an argument with a gun at the gas pump of Grumpy’s when officers tried to talk to him. After, he allegedly fled in his car and hit a police cruiser before driving on I-75 and taking officers on a pursuit.

Loftin, of Montgomery, was stopped at the 12 mile marker and arrested.

He’s charged with: