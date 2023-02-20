Alabama man arrested in Ky. after robbery, possession of drugs, pursuit
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Alabama man was arrested in Williamsburg on Monday after allegedly getting into an argument while holding a gun at a gas station and taking police on a pursuit on I-75.
According to the Williamsburg Police Department, Torey Loftin was involved in an argument with a gun at the gas pump of Grumpy’s when officers tried to talk to him. After, he allegedly fled in his car and hit a police cruiser before driving on I-75 and taking officers on a pursuit.
Loftin, of Montgomery, was stopped at the 12 mile marker and arrested.
He’s charged with:
- Robbery – 1st degree
- Wanton endangerment – 1st degree
- Wanton endangerment – 1st degree (police officer)
- Attempted murder (police officer)
- Receiving stolen property (firearm)
- Possession of marijuana
- Tampering with physical evidence
- Operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance
- Fleeing/ evading police – 1st degree
- Failure to wear seatbelt
- Failure to signal
- Careless driving
- Criminal mischief – 1st degree
- Failure to maintain insurance
- Failure to produce insurance card