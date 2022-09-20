AirPower History Tour flies into Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The AirPower History Tour brought in the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation Tuesday, with the B-29 Superfortress “Fifi” and the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” landing at the Blue Grass Airport.

Visitors were able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits.

“The CAF, the Commemorative Air Force, we take WWII-era aircraft, fly them around the world, around the United States, to honor the folks who built them and flew them in combat. Educate everybody about what these machines did in WWII and inspire the next generation of aviators and engineers that are going to fly and build the next generation of aircraft,” said Tour Leader Burney Baskett.

The event last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.