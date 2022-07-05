Ahead of Wednesday’s hearings on Kentucky abortion laws, pro and anti-abortion care activists speak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Commonwealth of Kentucky turns to the abortion rights debate on Wednesday after last week’s temporary restraining order on a state-wide abortion ban was enacted.

Now, all eyes are on Kentucky, which could change the state’s abortion laws during an important hearing on Wednesday.

“I think of women who worked hard to protect our right to abortion and our right to reproductive healthcare. And they were in this fight to protect our generation. And now we’re having to join this fight again to protect future generations,” said Fayette County Young Democrats President McKayla Weaver.

Last week, a Jefferson County Court blocked the state’s sweeping abortion bans, which include Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and the Heartbeat Law, allowing the procedures to continue for now.

“I think we need to protect a woman’s right to healthcare. There are so many women, who, as a result of illegalizing abortions, will die,” said Weaver.

Kentucky joins one of several states granting a request from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky to issue a restraining order on its trigger laws.

“We understand that the pro-abortion industry, in order to continue their business, which is to end the lives of unborn children, would run now into state court and unfortunately they’ve found a state court judge that was willing to put the law on hold,” said Family Foundation Executive Director David Walls.

This comes just days after the laws took effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending federal abortion laws and leaving that decision up to states.

“This was the right decision, it was a just decision, and this is healthy for democracy. To return the issue to the states where people, you and me, Kentuckians and citizens in all 50 states have the opportunity through their legislators to legislate this important issue,” said Walls.

Rallies across Kentucky continue as some people fight for abortion care and fear the bans won’t stop there.

“The abortion bans will have further implications than just abortion. These abortion bans can lead to bans on contraceptives and other necessities for women and people with uteruses,” said Weaver.

Friday, Attorney General Dan Cameron asked the Supreme Court of Kentucky to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law, filing a prohibition, which responds to the temporary restraining order issued last week. The Attorney General says he is “exhausting every possible avenue,” to have the laws reinstated.

“We’re confident ultimately that this case will be resolved and the trigger ban, Heartbeat Bill, all the pro-life legislation the that the general assembly has passed is constitutional. the Supreme Court made that emphatically clear,” said Walls.