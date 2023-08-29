Ahead of holiday weekend, KBC urges need for blood donations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Kentucky Blood Center is pushing the need for blood donations to prepare.

The blood supply, which suffers during summer months, is again at critical levels for many blood types, KBC officials told ABC 36.

“Trauma season, as the summer is often called, has seen at or above normal blood use at the 70-plus hospitals Kentucky Blood Center proudly serves,” said Mandy Brajuha, vice president for external relations at KBC. “Having critical levels of certain types is never good, but certainly not heading into a holiday weekend known for travel and adventure. We hope people will help ensure an ample blood supply by donating before the weekend activities kick off.”

If you’d like to donate blood, you can visit one of KBC’s eight donor centers below or look at the mobile drive list:

Donors can schedule an appointment at kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.